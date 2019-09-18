Newburgh 0-6 Whitburn

Newburgh were one of eight teams drawn out in the four first round ties to be played in this seasons Macron Scottish Junior Cup.

This is a tournament that Newburgh have struggled in the recent years with no progress being made in the tournament since 2006-7 season.

Newburgh introduced Cameron Ogg to the match day squad a new signing tied up earlier in the week from Craigie amateurs in Perth.

Whitburn controlled the midfield area building pressure on the Newburgh goal.

The opening goal came from some good neat play down the left with Calum Sutherland given no chance of stopping a sweetly struck shot low to his left.

Newburgh rallied and picked themselves up only to concede an avoidable goal in the 21st minute when a long back pass wasn’t dealt with resulting in the concession of the second goal for the visitors.

A third goal on the 37th minute was closely followed by the fourth just before half time.

Galloway was introduced for the second half with McKinnon making way in a tactical shuffle by Newburgh.

Newburgh looked more balanced as Whitburn sat back and soaked up the early pressure without giving the ‘Burgh any real chance of grabbing a goal.

Whitburn added a fifth goal in the 56th minute with a superb individual effort.

Cameron Ogg and Craig Robinson were introduced for Aidan Edwards and Scott Sutherland in an attempt to grab a consolation.

As the game drew to a close Whitburn had Griffin sent for an early shower for a tackle on Craig Robinson.

Newburgh were given no advantage however as Robinson had to be carried from the field unable to continue before Whitburn added a sixth.

Newburgh: C Sutherland, Johal, Scarborough, Clark, Kirkham, Edwards (Robinson 73), Hutchison, Fraser, McKinnon (Galloway 45), S Sutherland (Ogg 63), Gay.