Newburgh 1-2 Lochore Welfare

Newburgh’s 18-19 season drew to a close on Wednesday night with a league fixture against Lochore Welfare.

Lochore opened the scoring 13 minutes into the game.

The ‘Burgh defence didn’t deal with a diagonal ball allowing Doig to pick up the ball with just Warrender to beat from an angle. The Lochore striker somehow managed to squeeze the ball in past the ‘keeper.

The second followed just three minutes later with a driving run from the left by the lively left winger Robertson ending with a well taken goal for the youngster.

The second half started with Newburgh shuffling their formation, John Miller was replaced by Kyle Meaney.

The change paid off almost immediately with Newburgh pulling a goal back from an early corner.

The ball broke out of the box to Kurtis McKenzie who smashed a shot off the defender, the ball broke back to McKenzie who drove another shot towards goal. The Lochore keeper made a good save but couldn’t hold the ball which once more broke to McKenzie who this time made no mistake.

The second half was a far better half for Newburgh with the new formation giving the midfield more time and space to create chances.

Boss Scott Hudson was happier with the second half performance, saying: “We realised at half time that we needed to make a change as Lochore were well on top in the first. The second half formation gave us scope to push forward and put Lochore under pressure. The early goal was exactly what we were looking for and I thought that if we could have bagged another goal we would have gone on to win the game.”

Newburgh would like to thank all of sponsors and everyone who has attended our games supporting the team over the course of the season.

Newburgh: Warrender, S MacBride, Fraser (Foy 77), P MacBride, Miller (Meaney 45), Highley, Reilly, Gay, McKenzie, Connolly, Kennedy (Gibson 80).