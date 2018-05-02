Newburgh 1-4 Scone Thistle

Newburgh’s North League opponents were Scone Thistle who were sitting towards the top half of the league.

Manager Scott Hudson introduced Michael Cooper to the match day squad that faced Luncarty midweek with both Callum Connolly and Kieran Foy unavailable.

Scone took the lead after 11 minutes with a long ball from the defence catching out Newburgh’s defence allowing Avollo to slide a pass in to Carlon who picked his spot and slotted the ball past Warrender.

Newburgh picked themselves up from the early setback and continued to press Scone forcing a series of corners.

On the 18th minute the equaliser came from some great play with slick passing and movement throughout the team allowing MacBride and Gay to combine to work the ball out to Wilson.

The ‘Burgh captain dipped his shoulder and beat his man for space to provide an inch perfect cross to Rogerson who was attacking at the back post. Rogerson volleyed the ball home.

Scone restored their lead just five minutes later with the youngster Carlon again being the provider after some neat work in the midfield from Avollo once again.

Scone’s vital third goal came on the 33rd minute from Mitchell who converted a cross from Sinclair.

Fraser and Gay were always likely to cause problems when they had the ball and with McKenzie and Macbride offering width there was space being created that Newburgh were exploiting.

The physicality in the game was growing and Fraser had to be replaced on the 76th minute when a strong challenge ended the ‘Burgh striker’s game with a fairly serious knee injury.

There was another flash point in the 80th minute with Mitchell earning himself a straight red card for a high tackle on Paul MacBride, whose reaction led to him receiving a second yellow.

With the game running to an end Avollo, who had played well throughout the game, secured Scone’s fourth.

Newburgh - Warrender, Rogerson, Wilson (Perrie 76) , P MacBride, Meaney, Reilly, Fraser (Connor 69), Gay, S MacBride, Tabengwa, McKenzie (Brocklebank 62),