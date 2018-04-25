Newburgh 1-6 Kinnoull

Newburgh went into this game against one of the league’s top sides on the back of some good performances.

Kinnoull kicked off and were immediately on the attack. A poorly executed offside trap allowed Kinnoull in when Smith latched on to a through ball lifted the ball over Warrender to net.

Kinnoull extended their lead from a corner which found Ragan unmarked with time to slot the ball away.

Newburgh wakened up at this point and started to work the ball around the park.

On the half hour mark Jamie Gay made a run though midfield moving the ball wide to Fraser Wilson who beat his man and created an opening for Fraser to shoot in on goal, a defensive leg cleared the ball only as far as Gavin Reilly on the 18 yard line who smashed a perfectly placed shot high into the Kinnoull net.

Newburgh continued to play well and were matching Kinnoull well. Just as their thoughts were turning to a half time team talk this was to change when a speculative ball into the box was headed home by Smith.

The second half started badly for Newburgh when a rash challenge in the box resulted in a penalty. The spot kick was converted by Whyte.

The second half found Newburgh struggling to match the energy and organisation of Kinnoull on the park and a further two goals followed.

Manager Scott Hudson was realistic after the game.

He said: “The goal on the stroke of half time changed everything for us, we had been competing well up to that point.

“To lose a goal so soon after break really took the wind out of our sails and the most disappointing thing for me was how our performance level dropped at this point.”

Newburgh welcome Scone Thistle to East Shore Park this Saturday.

Newburgh - Warrender, Perrie (Meaney), P MacBride, Highley, Wilson, Connolly (McKenzie 70), Reilly, Brocklebank, Gay, S MacBride, Fraser.