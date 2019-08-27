Newburgh 2-0 Bo’ness

Newburgh faced Bo’ness Utd looking to bounce back from their first defeat of the season the previous weekend.

With holidays and injuries restricting Newburgh to two fit substitutes this was going to be a stern test against the previously un-defeated Bo’ness side.

Newburgh started the game well taking the pay to the visitors with the front two of Sutherland and Gay causing problems from the off.

Goalie Calum Sutherland was called into action twice in quick succession pulling off superb reaction saves from Bo’ness attempts to maintain a clean sheet.

Newburgh finally broke the deadlock on the 34th minute with Jamie Gay latching on to a loose ball inside the penalty area.

Gay’s quick feet allowed him to make enough space to slot the ball low into the corner of the net.

Newburgh took the game to Bo’ness and were rewarded with a second goal before half time. Clark took a free kick from just outside Newburgh’s 18 yard box and placed a perfect diagonal pass into Robinson’s path. A superb first touch allowed Robinson to attack his marker at pace. The Bo’ness defender looked to have stolen the ball from Robinson, but the tenacious wide man stole the ball back and bore in on goal. The keeper came off his line to narrow the angle but Robinson slotted the ball past him into the net.

With the second goal providing a cushion Newburgh saw out the first half taking the advantage into the break.

The second half found Bo’ness holding a good proportion of the possession but unable to break down Newburgh defence with chances for either side few and far between.

Newburgh grew into the half and from the hour mark looked to increase their lead, with Sutherland and McKinnon coming close.

Newburgh: Sutherland, Fraser, Kirkham, Clark, Scarborough, Annandale, McKinnon, Hutchison, Robinson, S Sutherland, Gay.