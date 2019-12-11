Newburgh 2-2 Linlithgow Rose

Newburgh faced Linlithgow Rose on Saturday in the first of three home league fixtures in December.

Linlithgow Rose joined the East Region Junior league at the beginning of this season and have performed well so far this season.

Scott Sutherland’s pace allowed Newburgh to open the scoring in the ninth minute.

Sutherland pounced on a slack pass back to Hamilton in the visitor’s goal and slotted the ball into the corner.

The pace of the attack led to Newburgh’s second goal with Aidan Edwards driving forward through midfield and into the penalty box to rifle a shot in the net with only 17 minutes on the clock.

The match changed shortly after the half hour with Sutherland sent for an early shower for protesting a throw in decision made by the referee.

Newburgh had to shuffle their formation with Jamie Gay dropping deeper to fill up the midfield.

Linlithgow grabbed a lifeline early in the second half when an attempted clearance by Fraser inside the penalty area resulted in a penalty being awarded.

The spot kick was converted.

Newburgh never got time to recover from the loss of the goal before a second was conceded almost right from the re-start with Newburgh being caught by a quick break down the left which resulted in the ball being fired into the goal.

The visitors were on the ascendancy pushing hard to gain the lead.

Newburgh defence marshalled by Clark and Kirkham did well to contain the threat limiting Linlithgow to half chances.

Newburgh worked hard to pull themselves up and to start to dictate play again. Annandale was introduced for Cowan just after the hour to give fresh legs to the midfield. This nearly paid off in the 76th minute when Annandale broke free to find space to strike a vicious shot just over the bar.

Jamie Gay also came close from a free kick but there was to be no adding to the scoreline.

Newburgh: C Sutherland, McKinnon, Kirkham, Clark (Bell 86), Scarborough, Cowan (Annandale 62), Edwards, Hutchison, Gay, S Sutherland, Fraser (Cameron 74).