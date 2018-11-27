Newburgh 2-2 West Calder

With a number of the squad unavailable Newburgh manager Scott Hudson selected two young trialists to take their places on the bench against West Calder.

Ryan Hughes earned himself a place in the starting line up with Harris Lambert slotting back into the midfield.

West Calder have been a difficult team to break down this season having drawn seven of their previous 12 league fixtures.

But they opened the scoring after only four minutes when a deft chip by Stanaird from 25 yards out caught the defence and ‘Burgh keeper Sutherland on their heels looping perfectly into the net.

A driving run from the Ryan Hughes resulted in a series of corners that resulted in the equalising goal.

A front post flick lifted the ball over the defence to Scott Sutherland who made no mistake from five yards out powering a header into the open net.

The second half was only eight minutes old when the home side deservedly took a lead in the game and it was from a fantastic piece of team play.

Sean MacBride intercepted a loose pass and moved the ball forward to Fraser Robinson who beat his man and slid and inch perfect pass up the right wing to Scott Sutherland who timed his run perfectly to get beyond the right back to the bye line.

The ‘Burgh striker drove a perfect cross to his strike partner Ryan Hughes who side footed the ball past Black.

With time running out Newburgh introduced triallists O’Rourke and Hastie with the tiring Sutherland and Hughes replaced.

West Calder threw everything at Newburgh an another corner was awarded as the clock ticked on with four minutes of time added on.

The pressure paid off for the visitors.

A late corner kick was headed powerfully towards goal with Calum Sutherland pulling off a magnificent save pushing the ball on to his bar only for it to drop to McLaren who headed the ball into the net.

Newburgh: C Sutherland, MacBride, Johal, Clark, Milton, Lambert, Hutchison, F Robinson, Fraser (C Robinson 62), S Sutherland (Hastie 85), Hughes (O’Rourke 78).