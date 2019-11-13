Newburgh 2-4 Lochgelly Albert

Newburgh played their first home league match since September 21 at East Shore Park on Saturday.

Their opponents, Lochgelly Albert, were in a rich vein of form having banished their early season woes.

Lochgelly took the game to Newburgh from the off. The movement of their front two was causing Newburgh’s defence problems with Kirkham and Cameron making important challenges early in the game to quell the visitor’s attacks.

The opening goal came on the 18th minute from a set piece.

Armour dove low in front of Calum Sutherland to turn the ball into the net.

The second goal was not long in coming with a sweetly struck Stark shot giving Sutherland no chance.

Newburgh tried to get themselves back into the game but Lochgelly were always dangerous on the break and their third goal came as the result of a quick break out from a Newburgh corner.

The 3–0 deficit at the break was a fair score in a game that Newburgh were struggling to make any in roads into.

The half time team talk in the Burgh dressing room certainly inspired the home side to play with more urgency. They looked a different team in the first ten minutes of the second half as they drove Lochgelly backwards searching for an opening in the game.

The next goal however came for the visitors on the 56th minute from the penalty spot.

The result of a mistimed tackle in the box. Gunn converted the spot kick.

Newburgh grabbed a goal shortly before the hour mark with Harry Galloway lashing a shot into the Lochgelly net from 10 yards.

They added a second goal with Andy Cameron turning the ball over the line with his chest.

Newburgh: Sutherland, C Galloway, Cameron, Kirkham, Bell (Scarborough 45), F Robinson, C Robinson (Hutchison 66), McKinnon, Edwards, Cowan (H Galloway 45), Gay.