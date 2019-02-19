Newburgh 2-6 Thornton Hibs

Newburgh faced Thornton Hibs in a dead rubber East Region League cup tie.

Thornton had already qualified for the latter stages of the tournament with three wins out of three in their previous group fixtures.

Newburgh introduced three new signings to their starting line-up with Chad Easton, Danny Martin and Jack Mackay all being given a place in the starting 11.

With only six minutes on the clock Thornton were awarded a penalty kick when Cunningham caught Ireland’s shin whilst trying to clear the ball.

The resultant penalty was well saved by Sutherland.

Thornton continued to press Newburgh back and were rewarded with an opening goal in the 11th minute when a Crichton shot looped past Sutherland.

The visitors added a further three goals over the following 10 minutes to take the game out of reach for ‘Burgh.

Newburgh’s problems were added to on the half hour when Cunningham was forced off with a back injury, Meaney replaced him slotting into the centre of the defence beside Clark.

Newburgh’s best chance of the first half was created by Ryan Smart who combined well with Robinson to make space for a driven shot that Warrender in the Thornton goal did well to turn around the post.

The second half started at much more pedestrian pace with Thornton controlling play through their midfield.

Newburgh’s Ryan Smart had to be replaced when he picked up an injury with Aman Johal introduced to the game.

Drummond extended the visitors lead just before the hour with a well-placed shot beating Sutherland

Newburgh grabbed a late consolation goal through Fraser Robinson.

Thornton re-established their five goal lead shortly after this with Thomson scoring from close.

Newburgh kept going with Fraser Robinson adding another goal.