Newburgh 2-7 Pumpherston

Newburgh faced a stiff challenge at home on Saturday with the visit of Champions elect Pumpherston Juniors in the South Premier league.

Pumpherston have strolled through this season winning all but two of their league fixtures giving them a commanding lead in the league table.

Newburgh got off to the worst possible start conceding a goal in the second minute. The lead was doubled on the 21st minute.

Newburgh grabbed a lifeline two minutes later when a perfectly struck shot from distance by Kyle Fraser bounced just in front of the keeper lifting the ball over his arms into the net only for Pumpherston to re-establish the two goal advantage.

Newburgh’s central defensive partnership had to be changed on the half hour with Hall pulling up with an injury. Local lad Matty Porteous replaced him.

Pumpherston netted another before the break.

As the second half began Newburgh were forced into making another change when Kyle Fraser picked up an ankle injury.

Sean Hastie replaced Fraser in the front line.

Pumpherston added a fifth goal shortly after this to take the game beyond any doubt. Sean Hastie’s lively running up front found him in space to stick the ball away for Newburgh’s second goal in the 51st minute with no slow up in the attacking play from either side.

Both sides looked capable of increasing their tally. Newburgh’s Callum McCleary showed some excellent footwork on the wide left and was giving his maker a torrid time every time he had the ball. The youngster created several chances for himself but could not convert.

Pumpheston added two further goals in the half to take the final score to Newburgh 2 Pumpherston 7

Newburgh: Sutherland, MacBride, Milton, Hall (Porteous 31), Meaney, Martin, Hutchison, F Robinson, C Robinson, McCleary (MacKay 72), Fraser (Hastie 48).