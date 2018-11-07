Newburgh 3-0 Bathgate Thistle

Newburgh’s fine run of wins at home this season came to an abrupt end on Saturday in a closely fought game at East Shore Park.

The game started well for Newburgh with some excellent possession in the midfield area, Hutchison, Smart and Lambert combining well to move the ball around the park.

The game flowed from end to end with no team in ascendancy until the opening goal for the visitors.

Bathgate had managed to sustain a period of pressure pressing Newburgh up the park.

The home defence, marshalled by Paul MacBride, had coped well limiting the visitors to half chances that never really threatened the Newburgh goal. With the pressure relived the ball broke to midfield and an innocuous cross was swung over from the left.

Sean MacBride was well placed to block the ball which then looped up into the air and into the home net to give Bathgate the lead.

Newburgh had a chance to level when Smart picked the ball up in the centre circle and drove into the box.

A clumsy challenge in the area on him resulted in a penalty.

Harris Lambert’s shot, though, was touched on to the bar by the keeper.

Newburgh fell two goals behind on the stroke of half time when Feeney rose at the back post to head a powerful header beyond Sutherland.

The second half provided some entertaining football for the neutral observer with frenetic end to end football as the home side looked to pull themselves into the game.

The best chance of the half came just after the hour. Newburgh were pushing hard for a foot hold in the game.

As Newburgh were pushing further and further up the park and Feeney wrapped up the win.

Newburgh: C Sutherland, Johal, S MacBride, P MacBride, Milton, Lambert (Hughes 63), Smart, Hutchison, C Robinson, F Robinson, Fraser (S Sutherland 57)