Newburgh 3-2 Brechin Vics

Newburgh’s new management team faced Brechin Vics on Saturday in their first home fixture since taking charge at the start of March.

With several players unavailable for a variety of reasons, Scott Hudson drafted in Paddy Highley to centre defence partnering Paul MacBride who has made a huge difference to the defence adding much needed experience to the ‘Burgh defensive line.

Early hard work paid off on the seventh minute with Gay picking the ball up from MacBride and driving forward.

Fraser made a perfectly timed run behind the defence to pick up a perfectly weighted pass from Gay that found the ‘Burgh striker one on one with the Brechin keeper, Fraser placed an inch perfect shot into the net giving Newburgh just the start they wanted.

The lead was to be clawed back on the 16th minute however due to a contentious penalty decision in favour of the visitors.

With only a minute of the half remaining Gay was fouled just outside the penalty area giving Newburgh a free kick.

Gavin Reilly stepped up and perfectly lifted the ball over the wall low into the corner.

Brechin came out in the early stages of the second half fired up to try and pull themselves back into the game.

It was Newburgh who scored the all-important fourth goal in the game with Fraser once again the scorer some really determined running by Wilson on the left had created the space in the box for the ‘Burgh striker to pick his spot and smash a shot at the Vics keeper who fumbled the ball allowing Fraser to lift it into the net on the 62nd minute.

Brechin pushed hard to get themselves back into the game and some slack Newburgh play from a throw in handed the foot hold to the visitors.

The ball was lost in the middle of the park from a poor throw in allowing Brechin to break really quickly down the right hand side.

With Newburgh’s defence on the back foot Walter picked his spot and placed the ball into the ‘Burgh net to bring the visitor back into the game.