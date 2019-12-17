Newburgh 3-2 Syngenta

Newburgh got back to winning ways on Saturday but they didn’t half make it hard for themselves.

With leading goal scorer Scott Sutherland serving a one game suspension Harry Galloway started up front with Andy Cameron replacing the absent Gordon Clark in defence.

Jamie Gay was causing the visitors problems and had to be tightly marshalled whenever he was in possession.

The opening goal for Newburgh came in the 18th minute when a quick free kick taken by Jordan Annadale to Ben Scarborough allowed the ‘Burgh wing back to drive forward into the penalty area where he slipped a neat pass to Galloway who had time to curl a shot around the Syngenta keeper.

The ball looked net bound but just clipped the far post and fell to Scarborough, who had continued his run giving him a tap in to open the scoring.

With only a minute left in the first half Newburgh doubled their lead with Aidan Edwards on hand to pick up a loose back pass and wrong foot the keeper to pass the ball into an empty net.

The vital third goal of the game came from a corner in the 56th minute for the visitors with a nice header from Smith at the back post eluding the Newburgh defence.

Andy Cameron and Sam Kirkham were defending resolutely and Gordon McKinnon made several timely interceptions to keep Newburgh ahead in the game.

As the game entered the last 10 minutes Syngenta drew level with substitute Goss picking up the ball inside the 18 yard box, turned nicely and curled a pinpoint shot beyond Calum Sutherland.

Newburgh reacted within two minutes when Kyle Fraser made no mistake from six yards.

Newburgh: Sutherland, MacKinnon, Scarborough, Kirkham, Cameron, Hutchison, Fraser, Annandale (C Galloway 66), Gay, Edwards, H Galloway (Robinson 58).