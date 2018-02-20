Newburgh 3-5 Blairgowrie

Alan Fortune introduced two triallist to his squad for the game against Blairgowrie.

Blairgowrie made a superb start to the game scoring in their first attack with defensive slackness allowing the away side in to open their account.

Newburgh equalised on the 12th minute when a spell of pressure on the Blairgowrie goal resulted in Josh Wilson smashing a shot from just inside the penalty area high into the roof of the net.

Blairgowrie retook and then extended their lead with goals in the 20th and 36th minute.

The game could have run away from Newburgh at this point, however with Fortune and Connolly playing well in the midfield they hauled themselves back into the game with a well taken goal from Connolly.

The visitors extended their lead on the 57th minute with a strike from the angle beating Warrender in the Burgh goal low in the corner.

This set the home side on the back foot and their fortunes got no better on the 59th minute with Blairgowrie extending their advantage to three with another goal.

Newburgh hauled themselves to within two goals once again with a goal for Tabengwa on the 64th minute.

Newburgh manager Alan Fortune was happy with the fight shown by his team.

He said: “We shot ourselves in the foot losing the early goal but credit to the team they fought back into the game and we were fairly positive at half time.

“We needed to get the next goal and I feel we could then have gone on and taken something from the game.

“Losing the two goals in quick succession really cost us the chance as we were always playing catch up from then on in.”

Newburgh travel to Arbroath Vics on Saturday.

Newburgh - Warrender, Rogerson, Millar, Meaney, Brocklebank (Trialist 75), Fortune (Trialist 70), F Wilson, J Wilson, Connolly, Tabengwa, Wood (Lumsden 62)