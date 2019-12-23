Newburgh 4-3 West Calder

Newburgh were missing several players on Saturday with the injury toll mounting up and a bug making its way around the squad.

Newburgh made two new signings in the past week with Brandon Wight being selected to start at right back and Ben English, signed midweek from Kinnoull, given a place on the bench.

Sam Kirkham who was in the starting line up also had to withdraw shortly before kick after becoming ill in the warm up to add to ‘Burgh manager Scott Hudson’s woes.

Newburgh made a disastrous start to the game conceding in the second minute when a Calum Sutherland clearance rebounded off McKee’s back into the ‘Burgh net.

Newburgh hauled themselves back into the game five minutes later with Scott Sutherland connecting well with a Kyle Fraser cross from the bye line.

Newburgh were ahead with just ten minutes on the clock when Callum Galloway curled a shot from the outside of his foot beyond Martin.

They extended their lead just after the half hour mark through Scott Sutherland.

West Calder continued to press the game and were rewarded with a second goal five minutes before the break when Paton rounded Sutherland.

Unfortunately for Newburgh it was the visitors who claimed the sixth goal of the game with Staniard picking his spot, drawing West Calder level.

Newburgh worked hard to re-establish a lead in the game with chances falling to Cowan, Fraser and Sutherland before they finally made the breakthrough in the closing minute of the game.

Some good work by Englishfreed up Jack Cowan on the right had side.

Cowan lifted his head and drove a ball across goal into the path of Scott Sutherland who made no mistake from inside the 6 yards to complete his hat-trick.

Newburgh closed the game out protecting the lead without giving the visitors any opportunities to score again.

Newburgh: C Sutherland, Wight, Bell, Cameron, Scarborough, Fraser, Galloway (Hastie 72), Robinson (English 45), Edwards, Cowan, S Sutherland.