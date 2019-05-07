Newburgh 5-1 Kirkcaldy YM

Newburgh welcomed Kirkcaldy YM to East Shore Park on Saturday in the return leg of the Consolation Cup.

YM won the previous encounter 3–1 at Denfield Park.

Manager Scott Hudson fielded Ben Scarborough at left back in his debut for Newburgh.

Ben is the third player from Abernethy Under 19s who has committed his footballing future to Newburgh.

He joins his Abernethy team mates Jack Hutchison and Aidan Edwards at Newburgh.

Newburgh Manager Hudson is glad to see the partnership prospering, “We are delighted that the tie up with Abernethy is proving so successful.

“We have hosted them at East Shore Park this season and the lads are all welcome additions to the squad.”

The forward duo of Jamie Gay and Kyle Fraser who combined to open the scoring in the 20th minute of the game. Gay slid a defence splitting pass through to Fraser who picked the ball up and stroked the ball under the diving keeper.

Jack Hutchison increased the lead before YM pulled one back.

YM started the second half well pushing to even the score but just after the hour Newburgh extended their lead.

Craig Robinson found space in the box to strike a shot at goal which Doran in the YM goal parried, the ball fell to Fraser Robinson who volleyed the ball into the net.

Newburgh extended their lead in similar circumstance three minutes later when Robinson once again drove a shot at goal for Doran to produce another great save. The ball fell to Jamie Gay who made no mistake.

Smart broke from midfield on the 69th minute and looked to guide a pass through to Fraser when he was fouled just outside the penalty area.

Jamie Gay stepped up to take the free kick and guided a superb strike over the wall into the top corner of the YM goal.

This killed the game off for Newburgh giving the ‘Burgh their first win over their local rivals this season.

Newburgh: C Sutherland, Johal, Milton, Meaney, Scarborough, F Robinson, Hutchison, Smart, C Robinson (Hastie 80), Gay (Sutherland 80), Fraser (MacKay 74).