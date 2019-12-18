Newburgh and Tayport aim to build on needed victories

Tayport and Newburgh head into the festive season with a couple of morale boosting wins behind them.

The Canniepairt club bagged their first win of the league season against Luncarty while Scott Hudson’s Newburgh got back on track with a 3-2 win over Syngenta.

Burgh’s win sees them go into this weekend second in the McBookie.com Premier League (South), while Tayport remain rooted to the bottom of the McBookie.com Superleague (North) but now within striking distance of those above them.

Newburgh manager Hudson was happy with the weekend’s result and said it was good to get the winning feeling back at East Shore Park.

He said: “We needed to break the run of poor results.

“Last week we were unfortunate to lose a player and then gave up the two goal lead.

“Thankfully this week, when we did lose the lead, we reacted well and grabbed the goal soon after conceding.”

Newburgh face another home fixture this Saturday with West Calder the visitors to East Shore Park.

Kick off is at 1.30pm

This Saturday also sees bottom club Tayport play a second consecutive North Superleague fixture when they travel to Farquharson Park to meet Scone Thistle.

Having broken their league duck against Luncarty, this match represents another opportunity for ‘Port to post a win as they bid to climb out of the relegation places.

Scone are currently ten points ahead of the Canniepairt outfit, who have played four games fewer.

Beating the Farquharson Park side, therefore, would bring them firmly into Tayport’s sights.

Scone have lost their last four league games, so Chris McPherson’s men can travel in some confidence.

In the last meeting between the sides, Thistle notched a 2-1 win on the Canniepairt.

It was Tayport’s first ever loss to Scone Thistle, but there were mitigating factors.

Top scorer Dayle Robertson missed the game, due to suspension and, late in the game, ‘keeper Jack Shaw was ordered off.

The ‘Port Support will be hoping for a better outcome tomorrow in a match which is scheduled to kick off at 1.30pm.