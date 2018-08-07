Newburgh begin season with three points

Newburgh’s league campaign got off to a winning start at East Shore Park on Saturday with Stoneyburn Juniors the first team they have faced in the all new South Premier League.

With an exodus of predominantly East Lothian and Edinburgh based teams choosing to join the East of Scotland league this season a re-shuffle of the league structure has moved Newburgh into the South Premier league where they will face teams from Fife and West Lothian.

Newburgh manager Scott Hudson has retained a number of players from last season’s squad and added several players in the close season.

The opening goal came on the twelfth minute when a defensive slip up allowed Wade to steal the ball and slot it past Sutherland in the ‘Burgh goal.

Newburgh steadied themselves and continued to play the ball through midfield.

It was from some excellent play on the left by Skinner that the equalising goal came.

The ‘Burgh left back beat his man and opened up space for Sutherland to drive into the box, the young ‘Burgh forward drove a vicious cross across the box that Craig Robinson slid onto to direct the ball into the net for a deserved equaliser.

The second half got off to a superb start for Newburgh with only three minutes played. Ryan Smart played an inch perfect through ball between the Stoneyburn central defenders that Craig Robinson latched on to. With plenty still to do the ‘Burgh striker lifted his head and coolly turned his strike round the advancing keeper into the net.

With almost an hour played Newburgh extended their lead when Robinson headed over the line to secure his hat trick.

Stoneyburn were handed another lifeline when Sutherland pulled another back.

Newburgh: C Sutherland, Johal, P MacBride, Hall, Skinner, Lambert, C Robinson (Reilly 76), F Robinson (S MacBride), Smart, S Sutherland, Hughes (Fraser 85)