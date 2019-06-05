Newburgh can’t wait to build on their positive momentum next season

Newburgh Juniors will hold their end of season presentation this weekend - and say they can’t wait to get started on a new campaign already.

The East Shore Park club made massive strides on and off the park in the last campaign after a few seasons of struggling to find any kind of winning form.

But boss Scott Hudson guided the side to an eighth place finish in the McBookie.com Premier League South.

There was a competitive edge to the side over the year, in both the league and the cup campaign, and the club’s committee has been quick to thank those who have helped make it happen.

A club spokesman said: “As the sun sets on season 2018 -19 the Newburgh Juniors FC committee would like to extend our thanks to everyone at the club for their efforts.

“There were a lot of changes this season with a new league structure placing Newburgh in the south area where we visited several new clubs and made many new friends.

“The hospitality throughout the league has been superb and we have thoroughly enjoyed meeting so many great folks associated with the cubs which we have visited.”

Of course, the season is more enjoyable when things are going right on the park, and the committee hopes to push forward even further when the new season kicks off.

It also hailed the loyal band of fans who continue to support the club.

“The management team and squad have been superb throughout the year working hard week in week out to push us forward,” added the spokesman.

“The league season has concluded with us in a creditable league position for such a new squad.

“We are delighted that the majority of this seasons squad have signed on for next season giving us the consistency that we hope will bring further improvement on the park.

“Thanks also to the supporters who have come out and watched the team this year there has been a noticeable increase in attendances as word spread that the team were playing some great football at East Shore Park.

“The final thanks are to all of our fundraisers and sponsors who have been consistently supportive of the club as we try to improve everything around the club both on and off the field.

“We are looking forward to season 2019 -20 already.”