Newburgh coach pleased with win

Newburgh coach Scott Lawson was delighted to see the team pick up their first points on the road this season last Saturday, in a 3-2 win at Stoneyburn.

He said: “Our intensity levels were good with the whole team working really hard for each other.

“We stressed to the team that there are no free points in this league, every single point has to be earned and we really had to work hard to earn the three points.”

Lawson was positive about the contribution made by the whole squad,

He said: “We have lads playing who have taken their chance when selected and we have really good competition for places now. We know that anyone coming off the bench will have a point to prove as they want a place in the starting line-up the next week.”

Newburgh start a run of three games at home on Saturday with West Calder visiting East Shore Park. Kick-off is at 1:45pm with the ground open from 1pm.