Newburgh end the season on a high

Newburgh have shown some real signs of progress in the league this season, and rounded off their campaign with an impressive 4-2 win over West Calder.

The club has finished its season in mid-table in the McBookie.com Premier League South, a far cry from in recent seasons where it has found itself scratching around near the basement. Other teams do still have games in hamd, though.

Newburgh manager Scott Hudson was pleased to have picked up the three points on Saturday.

He said: “We needed a win to give us a lift as we go into the cup fixtures that remain. We have the quarter final in a couple of weeks and the remaining Consolation cup fixtures that we can now focus on”.

Newburgh have no fixture this Saturday. The next fixture is Saturday, April 13 when they face league champions Pumpherston for a place in the Fife & Lothians cup semi-final.