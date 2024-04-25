Newburgh FC relegated to East of Scotland League third division after latest two fixtures

Following their latest two league matches, Newburgh remain bottom of the East of Scotland League second division and are officially relegated.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 25th Apr 2024, 10:40 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2024, 10:42 BST
Newburgh FC manager Andy HealyNewburgh FC manager Andy Healy
Newburgh FC manager Andy Healy

Andy Healy’s side suffered a 1-0 defeat at 10th-placed Coldstream last Saturday before picking up a point in a 1-1 draw at 11th-placed Burntisland Shipyard on Wednesday, thanks to a goal by Trialist A.

Newburgh, who have accumulated eight points from their 25 games, are next in league action at fourth-placed Edinburgh South this Sunday with kick-off at 2.30pm. They then visit 12th-placed Kennoway Star Hearts next Wednesday, May 1, with kick-off at 7.15pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, fellow Fife outfit Tayport are ninth in the Scottish Junior Football Association Midlands League after a draw and a defeat in their last two fixtures.

The Port drew 3-3 at home to 12th-placed Dundee Violet at The Canniepart last Saturday, initially taking a 2-0 half-time lead thanks to Jaden Ferguson’s double.

Violet then pulled it back to 2-2 with goals on 48 and 68 minutes, before the home team went 3-2 up thanks to Nick Fletcher’s strike on 80 minutes.

But the Dundee visitors scored again on 88 minutes to snatch a point.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tayport suffered an unhappy evening on Wednesday when they had a 5-0 reverse at third-placed Dundee North End.

Two late first half goals at North End Park put the home team 2-0 up at the interval, before they added a further three goals without reply in the second period.

Tayport host Brechin Victoria in the league this Saturday with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Related topics:Newburgh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.