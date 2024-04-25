Newburgh FC relegated to East of Scotland League third division after latest two fixtures

Newburgh FC manager Andy Healy

Andy Healy’s side suffered a 1-0 defeat at 10th-placed Coldstream last Saturday before picking up a point in a 1-1 draw at 11th-placed Burntisland Shipyard on Wednesday, thanks to a goal by Trialist A.

Newburgh, who have accumulated eight points from their 25 games, are next in league action at fourth-placed Edinburgh South this Sunday with kick-off at 2.30pm. They then visit 12th-placed Kennoway Star Hearts next Wednesday, May 1, with kick-off at 7.15pm.

Meanwhile, fellow Fife outfit Tayport are ninth in the Scottish Junior Football Association Midlands League after a draw and a defeat in their last two fixtures.

The Port drew 3-3 at home to 12th-placed Dundee Violet at The Canniepart last Saturday, initially taking a 2-0 half-time lead thanks to Jaden Ferguson’s double.

Violet then pulled it back to 2-2 with goals on 48 and 68 minutes, before the home team went 3-2 up thanks to Nick Fletcher’s strike on 80 minutes.

But the Dundee visitors scored again on 88 minutes to snatch a point.

Tayport suffered an unhappy evening on Wednesday when they had a 5-0 reverse at third-placed Dundee North End.

Two late first half goals at North End Park put the home team 2-0 up at the interval, before they added a further three goals without reply in the second period.