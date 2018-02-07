Newburgh game off after player tragedy

Newburgh Juniors have been given permission to postpone this weekend’s fixture against Coupar Angus as a mark of respect to the family and friends of player Ross Cook.

Ross passed away last weekend having been involved in a tragic accident whilst home visiting his family in Dumfriesshire.

Ross signed for Newburgh in season 2016-17 and was re-signed to the club by Alan Fortune on his return to Abertay University in September 2017.

A Newburgh statement said: “Everyone at Newburgh Juniors’ thoughts are with Ross’s family and friends at this sad time.”

The football community was quick to send its condolences to Newburgh, with many club representatives taking to social media to express their sympathy.

Musselburgh Athletic, Kirkcaldy YM, Lochee Harp and Dunkeld and Birnam AFC were amongst those to contact the club.