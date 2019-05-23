Newburgh have a platform to build on after decent season

Newburgh Juniors, for the past few season, are a side which found wins hard to come by.

More often than not the season’s end couldn’t come quick enough and, with it, confirmation of a finishing place near the bottom of their division.

But over the last campaign the tide has certainly turned, with the season ending at the weekend with a 4-3 win over Glenrothes.

It’s been an excellent turn around for the East Shore Park club, with hard work off the park seeing results turn on it.

Manager Scott Hudson was delighted to see his side end a season of improvement on a positive note.

He said: “It is great to conclude the season with a win, even though we made it slightly more difficult for ourselves in the last few minutes.

“All credit though to the lads as they never gave Glenrothes a sniff of an equaliser in the closing minutes.

“ We now look forward to pre-season and with most of the squad signed up for another year we will take all of the experience we have gained this season with us into the new season.”

Newburgh finished eighth in the McBookie.com Premier League South.

The local side took 24 points from its 22 league games.