Newburgh Juniors complete signing of teenage midfield pair

Andy Healy has signed a pair of young midfielders

Newburgh Juniors FC boss Andy Healy has signed a pair of young midfielders from Dundonald Bluebell’s youth teams, under-20s ace Euan Morris and his under-17 clubmate Owen McCallion.

Healy told club media: “Euan is a talented player who consistently plays to a high standard, has great technical ability.

"He is composed on the ball, very creative, a good organiser, and has a great attitude.

"I know he will relish the challenge of playing in the East of Scotland League and it is great to have him with us.

“Owen is a very talented player who has the ability, attitude, and application to do very well. He has already shown everyone at the club his ability but also showed fantastic enthusiasm, drive and determination.