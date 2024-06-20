Newburgh Juniors complete signing of teenage midfield pair
Healy told club media: “Euan is a talented player who consistently plays to a high standard, has great technical ability.
"He is composed on the ball, very creative, a good organiser, and has a great attitude.
"I know he will relish the challenge of playing in the East of Scotland League and it is great to have him with us.
“Owen is a very talented player who has the ability, attitude, and application to do very well. He has already shown everyone at the club his ability but also showed fantastic enthusiasm, drive and determination.
“Owen has the ambition to play to a high level and is one of the players, as a coach and manager, you look forward to working with and to help continue their development."