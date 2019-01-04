Newburgh making strides as a New Year kicks off

Newburgh Juniors made massive progress in 2019 - both on and off the park - and it looks set to continue this year.

The East Shore Park club have endured a tough past few season, often scratching around the basement of their league.

However, under gaffer Scott Hudson, things have been a lot brighter, and at the end of year one of a five development plan for the club, there’s a real sense of progress.

Results have been good and the club goes into 2019 within touching distance of the play-off places and with a quarter final Fife and Lothian Cup place booked.

A club spokesman said: “We have a nice mix of youth and experience in the squad and 5 coaches who are determined to improve the team through hard work and commitment.

“We have established a link to the Abernethy U19 youth team who now play their home fixtures at East Shore Park.

“This link up has already proved successful with Abernethy players using the pathway we have to work their way into the first team.

“Our coaching team’s links to senior football have also allowed us to offer opportunities to a couple of our players to work alongside Livingston U20s.”

This weekend Newburgh travel to Livingston United.