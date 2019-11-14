Newburgh must start better admits boss

Newburgh boss Scott Hudson admitted his side gave themselves too much to do in their 4-2 loss to Lochgelly Albert on Saturday.

Albert raced into a four goal lead over Newburgh but two late goals from the local side threatened to spark a grandstand finish.

It wasn’t to be, though, and gaffer Hudson admitted his men hadn’t started nearly well enough.

He said: “We never got ourselves into the game in the first half.

“We allowed Lochgelly to dictate the tempo of the game and we were always on the back foot.

“The second half was better and more like us but we were too far behind in the game by this time to make an impression on the score line.”

Newburgh are still sitting pretty in the McBookie.com South Premier League, remaining in second place.

That sets things up nicely for this weekend when Burgh travel to top of the table Stoneyburn.