Newburgh prove they can compete next season

Newburgh Juniors may have lost out to Pumpherston in the cup last weekend, but boss Scott Hudson says there’s plenty of cause for optimism.

‘Burgh’s league season finished recent, with the club ending its term mid-table.

This may change over the coming weeks as other sides have games to play, but regardless of what happens, the club will finish in a much healthier state than in the past few years.

And Hudson says everything is now in place at East Shore Park to make an even bigger dent in the league next season.

He said: “As disappointed as I am to have been knocked out of the cup I am really proud of the team.

“Pumpherston have had a phenomenal season, winning our league easily.

“We have given them two really tough games at Recreation Park both in the league and the cup. Both of these games could have gone either way showing we are not far away from competing further up the league next season.”

Newburgh travel to Kirkcaldy YM this weekend to play the first of four group fixtures in the Consolation Cup. This is sure to be a close game with the YM finishing their league campaign with only one point less than Newburgh.

Kick-off is at 2.20pm.