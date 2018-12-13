Newburgh recruit Sean has bags of potential

Ever improving Newburgh have further strengthened their squad with the arrival of former St Johnstone youth, Sean Hastie.

The youngster played as a triallist over the last couple of weekends but put pen to paper on a deal at the club before the Armadale game on Saturday.

Manager Scott Hudson reckons Hastie will be a quality addition to the team.

He said: “Sean came off the bench for us against West Calder and has trained with the squad for a few weeks.

“He is a young talent who is full of potential.”

Armadale managed to see off ‘Burgh in a close encounter at the weekend, with Hudson believing his side was worthy of something from the game.

He said: “Armadale are a vastly experienced side they are strong right across the park. It is bittersweet having lost to them but still find ourselves feeling unlucky not to have taken something from the game. We played really well from 30 minutes onwards and really took the game to them.

“We are still a fairly young team and every game we play we are improving. It has been a steep learning curve for a lot of the lads this season but I am happy that we are still moving in the right direction”.

Newburgh are away to Rosyth this weekend.