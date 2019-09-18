Newburgh’s same old story in the Scottish Cup

Newburgh suffered a familiar fate in the Scottish Cup last weekend, beaten hevily 6-0 by Whitburn.

It’s now well over 10 years since the East Shore Park side have made any progress in the national competition.

Manager Scott Hudson was disappointed to have been unable to shake the Scottish Cup jinx.

He said: “We just did not turn up today or do ourselves any justice at all.

“We have been playing well the last few weeks and trained well through the week so it is really gutting for the lads that they did not manage to turn on a performance that reflected their recent form.

“All the best to Whitburn in the next round they fully deserved their win.”

Newburgh will look to shake off the disappointment of the Scottish Cup performance next Saturday when the welcome Sauchie to East Shore park in the McBookie.com South Premier League.

Kick off is at 2:30 pm