Newburgh swoop to bring in management team

Newburgh Juniors have this afternoon appointed a new management team at East Shore Park.

With Alan Fortune making the club aware that he would like to move on a few weeks ago, Burgh have been actively speaking with several interested parties over the last few weeks and have moved to bring in Scott Hudson and Scott Lawson with immediate effect.

The duo are joining the local junior club from amateur side Strathmiglo.

Edinburgh born Hudson is a former senior and junior footballer north and south of the border has recent experience of managing at junior and amateur clubs in London, the Lothians and Fife.

Lawson is born and bred in Glenrothes and has extensive experience within amateur football across Fife for many years, as a player he spent a short spell with Newburgh.

Hudson said: “Scott Lawson and I have managed to spend some time recently watching the Newburgh squad in games and training and very much look forward with positivity to the project of steady progress and bringing some much deserved success on the football pitch to the town of Newburgh.”

A Burgh spokesman said: “Newburgh committee would like to record their heartfelt thanks to Alan Fortune for keeping the team ticking over whilst we recruited a new management team.”