Newly launched Raith Rovers Supporters’ Fund can be ‘huge assistance’ to club

Raith Rovers are hoping a new fans fund will provide a major boost to the player budget.

Officially launched last week, the Raith Supporters’ Fund replaces the old Player Development Fund, which had become unfit for purpose following the disbandment of the development squad last year.

Split into an initial target of £10,000 per quarter, the club hope fans will sign up to make monthly contributions, set at a minimum of £10, towards the first team playing budget and the funding of young apprentices.

The club state that the fund will be used to attract “new, better quality or retain our best players. It will not necessarily be used in providing additional player or players.”

Rovers say reaching their target will be a “huge assistance” to the club and in just one week since the fund was launched, over 175 notes of interest have been received.

Existing contributors to the old Player Development Fund will not need to resubscribe. Their contributions will continue.

The initiative follows a recent fan consultation, and is being overseen by director Ali More.

A club statement read: “The initial consultation was very encouraging and, yet again, showed a desire by our supporters to do all they can to help our club as much as possible. We all share the same goal.”

Details on how to sign up can be found here.