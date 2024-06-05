Next Hibernian manager: Raith Rovers CEO Andrew Barrowman answers Ian Murray speculation
When asked if he expects Murray to report back for taking pre-season training in Kirkcaldy, Barrowman told the Fife Free Press: "I’ve got no reason to think otherwise. When you do well, it’s no different from players.
"When a team performs well then your players, your management, your coaching staff, are going to attract attention.
"That’s par for the course, we embrace that, we don’t shy away from that.
"It means that we’re going to benefit in the short term. What’s to be will be, whether it’s now, a year down the line or five years down the line, we can’t affect that.
"We can only affect what we’ve got now. As you can see from our early recruitment work and the rest, everything’s going well for us.
“There’s been no contact from Hibernian to Raith Rovers and I don’t expect that to change.
"I think Ian is being linked with big jobs because of our performances on the pitch, where we finished in the league table, the lovely brand of football that we played.
"I think all of these things are very evident to anyone that’s watching or a fan of football. We’ve got good players that Ian’s fortunate to manage.
"But he certainly brings an ethos, a way of playing that’s attractive to watch.”
If Hibernian do move for Murray, Raith would be due compensation as the gaffer is under contract at Stark’s Park until summer 2026.
His previous managerial jobs include Dumbarton, St Mirren and Airdrieonians.
