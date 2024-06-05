Ian Murray is highly rated after leading Raith Rovers to last season's Scottish Premiership play-off final (Pic Alan Harvey/SNS Group)

After it emerged last week that Raith Rovers gaffer Ian Murray was being touted as a bookmaker’s favourite to land the vacant manager’s role at his former club Hibernian, the Kirkcaldy club’s CEO Andrew Barrowman has insisted that he expects the highly-rated 43-year-old to continue in his Stark’s Park role beyond this summer.

When asked if he expects Murray to report back for taking pre-season training in Kirkcaldy, Barrowman told the Fife Free Press: "I’ve got no reason to think otherwise. When you do well, it’s no different from players.

"When a team performs well then your players, your management, your coaching staff, are going to attract attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"That’s par for the course, we embrace that, we don’t shy away from that.

Andrew Barrowman has been answering speculation that Ian Murray could be in line for Hibernian manager's job (Pic Ross Parker/SNS Group)

"It means that we’re going to benefit in the short term. What’s to be will be, whether it’s now, a year down the line or five years down the line, we can’t affect that.

"We can only affect what we’ve got now. As you can see from our early recruitment work and the rest, everything’s going well for us.

“There’s been no contact from Hibernian to Raith Rovers and I don’t expect that to change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think Ian is being linked with big jobs because of our performances on the pitch, where we finished in the league table, the lovely brand of football that we played.

"I think all of these things are very evident to anyone that’s watching or a fan of football. We’ve got good players that Ian’s fortunate to manage.

"But he certainly brings an ethos, a way of playing that’s attractive to watch.”

If Hibernian do move for Murray, Raith would be due compensation as the gaffer is under contract at Stark’s Park until summer 2026.