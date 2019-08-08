Nicola Sturgeon and Val McDermid provide night of inspiration for Raith Rovers Women and Girls

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and best-selling crime author Val McDermid visited Stark’s Park last week to speak to players and coaches from the Raith Rovers Women and Girls FC setup.

The pair spoke at spoke at length with each other about some of the challenges and successes they’ve had in their careers, on what was a night of inspiration for the young players.

One of the girls, Abigail Wilson, called it, “an eye opening experience that made me realise many things that I could achieve in the future.”

RRWGFC chairman Neil Sinclair said: “Thanks to both for an inspirational evening with two very successful women. It was a pleasure to hear the stories of how they built their careers.”

After the event Val, who sponsors the North Stand at Stark’s Park in honour of her father – a former scout for the club – and whose name has been on the front of the club’s home shirts since 2014, tweeted that it was “so powerful to see so many girls and young women excitedly committed to their sport!”

The evening was filmed by RaithTV, and can be viewed here.