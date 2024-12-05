Ninth league win in a row for Tayport puts them third

Tayport gaffer George Shields

Tayport are up to third place in the Scottish Junior Football Association Midland League after recording a fine 4-1 away victory against Coupar Angus last Saturday, which made it nine league wins in a row for George Shields’ side.

A double by Ethan Samson gave the Port a 2-0 half-time advantage and – although Gordon Norrie pulled one back for the home team in the second half – a further two goals for the visitors by Jamie Crowe and Scott McComiskie sealed the three points.

Tayport’s incredible winning league run started back on September 14 when they recorded a 6-1 home success over Blairgowrie.

Since then they have had away wins over Lochee Harp (3-0), Dundee St James (7-1) and Letham 3-1; plus home victories over Dundee Violet (4-0), Scone Thistle (5-0), Carnoustie Panmure (2-0) and East Craigie (2-0).

Shields’ side now look like genuine title contenders heading into a vital period of the season.

Their latest success at Coupar Angus last weekend has Tayport sitting on 36 points and a +37 goal difference from 14 matches, having accumulated an overall record of 12 wins and two losses.

The only two teams currently ahead of them in the table are leaders Broughty Athletic – who have 40 points from 15 fixtures and a +53 goal difference – and second-placed Lochee United, who stand on 36 points from 14 games and have a +38 goal difference.

Tayport continue their league campaign at second bottom Brechin Victoria this Saturday in a match which kicks off at 2pm.

Meanwhile, fellow Fife side Newburgh Juniors were in East of Scotland Football League King Cup first round action last Saturday, when they lost 3-2 at home to Pumpherston.

Newburgh went down to a home loss despite a double by Mackenzie Williamson, who netted a 30th-minute penalty before adding his second goal of the afternoon on 47 minutes.

Pumpherston goals were scored by Craig Johnston (2) and Adam Campbell.

Burgh, who are currently sitting ninth in the East of Scotland Football League third division with 14 points from 14 matches, continue their league campaign at home to Livingston United this Saturday in a 1.30pm kick-off.