No let up for St Andrews footballers over winter

Girls’ football may have gone into cold storage for the winter now that the playing season is over, but St Andrews & East Neuk Girls FC continues in action throughout the year.

The coaching schedule remains a regular feature for all age groups (6-15 years) each Saturday morning at 10.30am at the University Observatory pitches, with additional sessions on Mondays (Under 15s), Tuesdays (Under 13s) and Thursdays (Under 11s and Under 9s).

The club recently received a finaincal boost from Kilrymont Rotary Club to help towards buying new equipment.

The goalkeepers are now benefitting from the use of a rebound net/board, whilst other players are able to practice their free kick skills, bending the ball around a row of mannequins, or using them for practising dribbling, defensive marking and suchlike.

St Andrews & East Neuk Girls have also recently strengthened ties with the University’s Womens’ football teams, recently attending their against Stirling Uni, acting as ball girls, and taking notes on how the team performed. A further part of this programme sees University student footballers volunteering as assistant coaches during term-time at the girls’ Saturday coaching sessions.

Next season, St Andrews & East Neuk Girls FC will be competing with five teams in various age groups.

Anyone looking to get involved in the game is invited to do so, whether it’s as a player or a coach.

Further information is available from John Drysdale at chair_saencfc@outlook.com, or on 07962 023683 or on Facebook.