No let-up in ‘Port’s tough run of junior fixtures

Tayport face another tough East Super League fixture this weekend when second-placed Broughty Athletic visit the Canniepairt.

It’s the fourth week in a row that ‘Port have played a team in the top four of the division, although the game against Lochee United was an inter-regional cup tie.

Stevie Kay’s men have given a good account of themselves in these games, but have lost each of them by the odd goal.

The three league defeats have obviously had an impact on Tayport’s position in the table and they now find themselves in seventh place, out of twelve teams, and are becoming involved in the fight to avoid relegation.

A match against the Fed’, who have only lost twice in the Super League this season, is certainly not an easy task for the Canniepairt outfit and they will have to be at their best.

Kay will be hoping to have a good number of players to selec from as he continues to develop the Canniepairt squad.

Struan Christie is out long-term, due to injury, while Josh Chalmers sustained a facial injury in a friendly and will miss out for the next few weeks.

On the plus side, youngster Kyle Inglis has been signed on loan from Dundee United.

Kick-off against Broughty Athletic is 2.30pm.