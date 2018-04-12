No shortage of interest in United manager job

Applications for the vacant managerial position at St Andrews United haven’t been slow to arrive.

With the club improving both on and off the park this season, the position, left vacant by Craig Morrison’s departure, has proved to be an attractive one.

Saints’ vice-chairman, Blair Smith, says the committee has been encouraged by the standard of applicant.

He said: “We have had a good number of applications for the vacant manager’s post, all with excellent track records and potential to enhance the club’s standing and future.

“We aim to interview them all soon, though the door is still open to other applicants.

“We are keen to make the right appointment for our short and long-term future, and for our supporters.”

Scott Wallace has been seconded to the club from East Fife and took the helm at the weekend as the side went down 3-2 at Downfield.

“Scott brought in some very young trialists to plug the gaps in our team,” added Mr Smith.

“They all did really well and Scott led the team competently, giving us all something to be proud of again.

“He deserves praise for stepping up so well.” This weekend Saints host Dalkeith.