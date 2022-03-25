No shortage of motivation for Tayport in quarter-final cup tie

Aerial action as Tayport, in black, take on Letham (picture by Ryan Masheder)

The north east Fife side face familiar opposition on Saturday in Forfar United, whom they play in the last eight of the Quest Precision Engineering Cup at Guthrie Park.

The importance of the competition and the desire to perform well against the Angus side would be a strong enough incentive, he said.

“We don’t need any motivation for that game – we all know what is at stake,” he told the club’s YouTube channel. “It’s the second biggest cup bar the Scottish.

”The good thing is we don’t have to do a lot of work on Forfar United because we have played them a couple of times this season already.

"We are well aware of our previous visit up there – it wasn’t the best performance and we obviously dropped points. I think it will be a motivated Tayport team that travel to Forfar this week.”

Wolecki Black wants to make reparations for a 1-1 draw in Angus back in July, although Tayport won 4-1 when the sides met at the Canniepairt in January.

Last Saturday, United didn’t have quite the same prelude to the quarter-final as their Fife opponents, going down 3-1 at Blairgowrie.

Wolecki Black congratulated his side on their character after a 3-2 win at Letham – but cautioned against silly mistakes. Tayport were two goals up at Seven Acres in their Midlands League encounter before the home side levelled but the Port found the resilience for a late goal to make the final score 3-2.

The Canniepairt men are fourth in the table with 62 points from 30 matches – only three points behind Lochee United, although the Dundee side have two games in hand.

“We are very pleased to get the three points,” said Wolecki Black. “I felt we showed good character to come back again after a couple of wee setbacks. They only got back to 2-2 because of our errors. We made stupid mistakes at vital times and were punished for it. Once again, there's great spirit about the team – you could see that.