North east Fife girls are getting a kick out of football

Girls football continued to grow across north east Fife in 2019 and looks to be on track to develop even fiurther next year.

Leading the way in getting more girls into the game is the St Andrews & East Neuk Girls Football Club.

Results on the field have been terrific in recent weeks in particular and, while games have now finished for the season, coaching continues throughout the winter.

Chairman of the club, John Drysdale, is delighted with how things have been progressing.

He said: “It is a measure of how far our young girls’ football club has come in a very short period of time, when our two oldest age group sides (under 15s and under 13s) travelled to testing away fixtures last weekend, each returning home with a great victory.

“But even more important than that, as reported by head coach Olivia Blair, was the team spirit and togetherness shown by both squads, with every player having a part to play and contributing to a fantastic team effort.

“This puts St Andrews & East Neuk Girls FC in a great position, as planning begins for our 2020 season.

“Suffice to say for now that our football pathway for girls and young women in the area continues to develop and grow.

“Our recruitment drive is well under way for all age groups, now catering for six year olds right up to 16 year olds.”

Last weekend the club’s under 15s had a tough assignment away to Dundee West, having lost the home fixture to the same opposition just over a month ago.

But a resilient performance from every single player, plus a match-winning goal from flying winger Amy Tweedie, brought home the spoils.

Later that same morning, St Andrews & East Neuk GFC under 13s took to the field at Station Park, Forfar (home to Forfar Athletic), to take on their counterparts from the renowned Forfar Farmington Women’s Club.

“Established for decades now, Farmington really presents the benchmark for community-based development of female football activity for the whole East Region,” added Mr Drysdale.

“And so it was a tremendous boost to the young club, and a great testament to the work of the coaches and players, when the team crafted out a great 4-1 win there.”

Coaching continues every Saturday morning on the pitches at the University of St Andrews Sports Centre (or at the Observatory). Any girl interested in playing football is welcome to come along and give it a try, with beginners and experienced players made welcome.

For more information find the club on Facebook or contact it directly, by email to chair_saencfc@outlook.com or call John Drysdale on 07962 023683.