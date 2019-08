Premier League new boys Raith Rovers are roared on by the Stark’s Park support on the opening day of the 1993/94 season.

The match against St Johnstone ended in a 1-1 draw with Shaun Dennis on the scoresheet for the Rovers after the Saints had taken the lead.

Unfortunately the season ended in relegation as Rovers finished the season in second bottom place but they would soon be back as champions of the First Division the following season.