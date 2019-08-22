Nostalgia: Roaring on the Rovers at 1990s Fife derby

Raith Rovers supporters look on as their favourites battle it out against Fife rivals Dunfermline in 1994.

Rovers travelled to East End Park to take on the Pars on Saturday, August 27 of that year.

The picture was taken by the Fife Free Press for inclusion in a weekly feature called ‘You’ve Been Framed’.

Each week the paper would print a picture from a local event and if you were the person in the crowd ringed you could claim a £10 prize at the Kirk Wynd office.

Sadly, it wasn’t a good day for the Stark’s Park faithful on this occasion, as Dunfermline won 1-0 courtesy of a 57th minute penalty from Hamish French – Rovers’ first derby defeat in five years.

However, a much happier occasion for those fans was only three months away...