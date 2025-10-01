'Not giving penalty absolute nonsense': Burntisland Shipyard boss hits out after Scottish Cup exit

Burntisland Shipyard boss Lee Richardson

Burntisland Shipyard boss Lee Richardson branded it “absolute nonsense” that his side weren’t awarded a 56th-minute penalty for an apparent barge on Innes Marr in the box during Monday night’s 6-2 Scottish Cup first round defeat at University of Stirling.

Trailing 2-0 to early goals by Finlay Moffett and Alex Jeanes for the Scottish Lowland Football League hosts, Shippy levelled by half-time with goals by Innes Marr and Jordan Hunter before being sickened by the non award of a spot kick.

Later, after also being enraged by Stirling captain Ben Heal’s dangerous looking tackle on Jordan Galloway that resulted in the Shippy man receiving lengthy treatment, the home team netted four times late on through Moffett, Nathan Tallen (2) and Sam Martin. The last goal came after Shippy keeper Ryan Couser had been red carded and replaced by outfield player Ben Anthony.

Richardson told club media post match at Forthbank Stadium: "How we never got a penalty when Marrzy was barged in the box I will never know. There was some talk of offside, however the footage shows that was absolute nonsense.

"It’s a penalty all day long and probably a red card for denying a goalscoring opportunity. I would love an explanation on that one.

"The challenge on Jordan Galloway was a shocker; the guy was out of control with both feet off the ground. Jordan was very lucky not to get seriously injured.

“I am proud of my team tonight. There were some very good individual performances out there.

"Jordan Hunter was giving them all sorts of problems but unfortunately, I had to sub him given the punishment he had taken all night, with very little protection from the officials.

"The boys can take a lot from that match. They matched a Lowland League team for the majority of the game and on another night, it might have been oh so different had we got a couple of decisions to go our way.”

Shippy visit Linton Hotspur in the EoS second division this Saturday in a 2.30pm kick-off.

Meanwhile, Kirkcaldy & Dysart drew 0-0 at Blackburn United in the EoS first division last Saturday.

After seeing the home team’s manager booked and another one of their officials red carded for disputing an offside decision, Conrad Courts’ visitors almost scored when Keane Whittet's low strike came back off the post.

Josh Barbour then headed against the outside of the post from six yards for K & D, before Blackburn’s Jones missed with a gilt edged headed chance at the other end.

Kirkcaldy& Dysart, ninth with ten points from nine fixtures, host Edinburgh University in the league in a 2.30pm kick-off this Saturday.