Off shore worker Jamie Roberts also loves to be coach for goalkeepers

Youngsters coached by Jamie Roberts in Kirkcaldy last week

In the run up to his free May Day Madness goalkeeper coaching event for players aged 8+ at Kirkcaldy’s Randolph Industrial Estate from 9am to 11am on Monday, May 5, ex-Raith Rovers youth goalkeeper Jamie Roberts took a packed one-hour course attended by kids aged eight to 11 at the same venue last Wednesday.

Off shore mechanic Roberts, 36, who also had senior playing stints at East Fife, Glenrothes and Thornton Hibs, coaches kids aged 12 to 16 and adults too.

The Pinnacle Performance Goalkeeping Academy founder told the Fife Free Press: “I was teaching the kids basic handling drills and techniques, as part of a programme that works on different things each week.

"So it’s not just repetitive stuff all the time. Between eight and 10, the kids maybe get that peak height velocity where they start to grow – especially boys – so that’s when they improve their height at jumping.

Young goalie showing his poise

"So there were a lot of plyometrics, handling drills and footwork. Keepers these days need to be very good with their feet. So there is a lot of dribbling and footwork advice.

"It’s been quite overwhelming how much the demand is for this coaching in the Kirkcaldy area. I’ve had a really good response. I only officially started my first four-week block last Wednesday.

"There is one person in Dunfermline who does this but in the rest of Fife there is not really any goalkeeping coaches as such who offer this kind of support to goalkeepers.

“It’s group coaching for 10 kids but I always try and do a bit of one to one coaching with each kid. I will expand if I take on another coach or more coaches. It’s about trying to raise awareness and get my name out there.”

Jamie Roberts overseeing session at Randolph Industrial Estate

Explaining his working dynamic away from goalkeeper coaching, Roberts added: “After a number of years playing for Glenrothes, I ended up changing careers. I went off shore since I was 24 or 25 and I still am off shore, in the North Sea about 100 miles off Aberdeen. I’m maybe home for three or four weeks at a time.

"I played for Thornton Hibs for a number of seasons but it was usually just as a trialist because of work. I could never make it all the time to Thornton matches or training because in my work I was travelling all around Scotland.

"I didn’t want to sit on a bench so I kind of stopped. I have a young family. I have been helping out Dundonald Bluebell and Hill of Beath over the past couple of years as well, covering for injuries.

"I thought that the next stage of my career was playing for Raith Rovers’ over-35s. But I thought that goalkeeper coaching was a good step for me because I can give something back to the kids and offer services to community clubs.

A testing shot to save

"With the experience I’ve got, I can tell them that maybe I wish I’d tried a bit harder to maybe make a go at it. My aspiration is to try and be a first team goalkeeper coach to try and stop the off shore stuff.

"I totally respect that Robbie Thomson does all the Raith Rovers goalkeeper stuff but I’m trying to get my name out there.”

To book the May Day Madness event or for further information, email Roberts at [email protected]