Offside call proves turning point as Tayport lose out

Tayport made the short trip to to meet Broughty Athletic and their first game on the new artificial surface at Whitton Park ended in another defeat for Chris McPherson’ men.

The Fed’ had the better of the first half and desevedly led at the break through Marc Scott, who finished well from Ryan Ferguson’s pass on 17 minutes.

‘Port, missing the suspended trio of Dayle Robertson, Jamie Gill and Kris Rollo, stayed in contention, thanks to’ keeper Jake Shaw and some poor finishing from Broughty.

The second half was a different story, however, with the visitors playing well until a twist of fate led to a second home goal, with quarter of an hour remaining.

Young Tayport loanee Ryan Bell was through on goal only to be controversially called offside.

The ball was transferred to the other end when Scott collected a low ball from the right to give Shaw no chance with a fierce drive.

With ten minutes to go, a foul by one of the Tayport trialist gave the Fed’ a free kick in a dangerous position.

One time ‘Port player, Bryan Duell, gave Shaw Little chance, netting the set-piece to put the icing on the cake for the home side.

Tayport - J Shaw, R Suttie, F Wilson, Trialist, G Whyte, J Mackie, S Christie (Trialist),T Whyte (Trialist), R Bell, Trialist, Dale Robertson (C Sturrock).

The result leaves Tayport rooted bottom of the McBookie.com North Superleague.

After four games the Canniepairt club are still hunting for their first win of the new season, having tasted defeat in three of their opening four games and drawing the other.

That could well change this weekend when Tayport host Dundee North End.

The last time these sides met win 2015 Tayport beat Dundee North End 1-4.