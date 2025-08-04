​Old boys back at Glens

Callum Kinnes, left, and Lea Schiavone in action for Glenrothes during their 3-2 defeat at home to Hill of Beath Hawthorn last Tuesday (Photo: Martin Douglas/Glenrothes JFC)

​Glenrothes have confirmed the return of a couple of familiar faces as they target their first win of the new East of Scotland Football League premier division season.

​Player-manager Stuart Cargill has recruited former teammates Callum Kinnes and Stewart McDonald as he looks to get the Glens’ campaign back on track after kicking off with a draw and two defeats.

McDonald was on the bench for the latest of those losses, by 2-1 hosting Musselburgh Athletic at Warout Stadium on Saturday.

A 32nd-minute own goal gave Cargill’s side a half-time lead but their East Lothian opponents hit back past home goalkeeper Riley Laing via Jordan Smith at the double, on 67 minutes and, from the penalty spot, 81.

That result leaves Glens 12th in the table, on one point from three fixtures, ahead of a trip to basement side Hutchison Vale this Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Welcoming Kinnes back to the club, Cargill, 36, said: “Cal needs no introduction, having already cemented his status, quite rightly, as a legend of the Glens.

“He’s another player I’ve shared a changing room with and one I trust.

“He fits in with the strategy of our recruitment this summer, bringing real quality and athleticism, while also having the experience of understanding the values of Glenrothes.”

Head coach Charlie Denton added: “I’m really pleased that Cal has rejoined the club.

“His experience and know-how around the club and the league will be a big help to our squad.

“He will bring good attacking and defensive qualities down that right-hand side.

“I’m sure everyone in and around the club will happily welcome Cal back to Warout.”

Kinnes, given a starting place for the Glens’ 3-2 Fife derby defeat at home to Hill of Bath Hawthorn last Tuesday, is equally glad to be back, saying: “After a few conversations and playing a couple of matches, it brought a buzz for the game back.

“They’re trying to create an identity and style of play which I agree with. They have created a real togetherness in the team and are constantly demanding standards on and off the park, so it felt like the right time to get back playing.

“After spending so many years here previously, it feels good to be back.

“It’s a young squad, so hopefully the experience I gained over the years can help the team push on this season.”

Cargill’s also pleased to be able to call on McDonald’s services, saying: “Stewart is a player I’m very familiar with, having shared a dressing room with him a few years back.

“His quality and experience will be vital to the team’s successes this season and I’m delighted to have him on board.

“He has fitted in seamlessly with the squad so early and he’ll play a big part in developing our young boys.”

Assistant manager Scott McBride agrees, saying: “Stewart is a player we identified at the end of the season that fitted what we were looking to bring in.

“His personality, as well as his playing ability, is something we admire.

“He has all the attributes to become a great addition to this squad and will also add great experience to the team.

“We are delighted to bring Stewart on board and I’m sure the fans are just as happy as us.”

McDonald said: “After a couple of years away from football, I felt that now was as good time as any to have one last crack at it.

“The opportunity to play for Stuart, Scott and Charlie was a major pull and it’s been great to see so many familiar faces around Warout.

“I’m looking forward to the season ahead and helping the boys out.”

Looking back over Saturday’s second defeat on the bounce, Cargill added: “It’s another tough one to take.

“We’ve played the top two from last year and strong opposition in Haddington so far and matched them all. However, this is a results-based game and we’ve lost eight points from winning positions. That’s something we’re acutely aware of as a group and, regardless of our positive performances, we’re not happy with those results.”