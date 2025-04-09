On loan goalkeeper reveals he is open to returning to Raith Rovers beyond this summer

Goalkeeper Josh Rae warming up for Raith Rovers (Pic by Simon Wootton/SNS Group)

Despite his contract at parent club St Johnstone not expiring until May 31, 2026, goalkeeper Josh Rae would be open to returning to Raith Rovers this summer after the expiry of his short term loan deal at Stark’s Park.

Rae, 24, said: “I'm loving my time at Raith. It's everything I wanted and the fans have been unbelievable.

"So I just need to keep performing and whatever happens in the summer happens. But yeah, I wouldn't have any doubts about coming back to Raith if that was to happen.

"Obviously it's out of my hands because I was just coming here to play games. I just didn't want to spend six months sitting on the sidelines.

"What happens in the summer is outwith my control but I'll just need to see what plans St Johnstone have for me.

"Everyone at Raith has made me so welcome so I need to have discussions with St Johnstone. If it wasn't to work out there then I would come back to Raith, definitely.”

Rae, who thinks St Johnstone have enough talent in their squad to escape relegation from the Scottish Premiership this term, was jettisoned from McDiarmid Park in February by Saints boss Simo Valakari, who brought in Swansea City keeper Andy Fisher on loan as Rae’s replacement.

When asked what his strengths and weaknesses are, Rae added: "I think my distribution and the calmness I bring to the team are my main strengths. I just try to be really calm around my goal and I think that's one of the most important things, that the team feels calm with who's behind them.

"And I'd like to think that I can pop up with the odd good save at important times.

"As far as improvements I can make, I think I need to improve in everything.

"I just work every day to improve and if I can get a couple of per cent out of every season then I know at the end of it I have improved and I'm a better goalkeeper for it.

"In football I just want to go as high as possible. When I came away from academy football I took the decision to go to League Two just to play men's football.

"And my ambitions back there were the same as they are now, just to keep pushing myself to get better and work my way up the leagues really.

"I know by the end of my career if I can do that then I've taken myself as far as I can and I'll have no regrets.”