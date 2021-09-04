One goal is enough as Raith Rovers knock Forfar out of cup

Blaise Riley-Snow scores the game's only goal (Pics: Fife Photo Agency)

The midfielder’s first Raith goal was enough to send John McGlynn’s team through in a match where they passed up a number of chances in front of goal.

Raith started with a 4-3-1-2 formation, with Dario Zanatta in behind the front two of Matej Poplatnik and Ethon Varian, against a Forfar side with former Rovers players, the Andersons Grant and Steven, in their side,

The first chance of the game came on seven minutes and it went the way of the visitors.

The midfielder is congratulated by team mates.

Raith defender Christophe Berra took a fresh air swipe at a cross ball and Forfar striker Steven Doris should have done better than lash the ball over Jamie MacDonald’s bar.

Rovers passed up a good chance of their own just two minutes later. A great ball from Varian put Poplatnik through but his attempt at a lob was way too high.

Sixty seconds later the Rovers support broke into a minute’s applause in support of their injured number 10 Lewis Vaughan.

With 18 minutes gone Zanatta slipped a ball through to Varian in a promising position but his effort was deflected wide.

On 21 minutes Raith went close to scoring twice in the space of a minute.

Loons defender Michael Travis headed just narrowly wide of his goal and from the resulting corner Berra knocked the ball forward to a stretching Poplatnik who put his attempt over the bar.

However, it was only a temporary respite for the visitors as Rovers took the lead on 23 minutes.

Riley-Snow claimed his first goal for the club, scoring from close range after the ball landed at his feet following a corner.

Four minutes into the second half and Raith nearly grabbed a second but Poplatnik’s curled effort brought out a great save from Mark MacCallum who tipped the ball onto the post.

A Zanatta shot 60 seconds later pinged around the box and came to the feet of Ross Matthews but his shot was too high.

On 52 minutes Zanatta was fouled on the edge of the box, and from the free kick Dylan Tait, who earlier in the week signed from Premiership club Hibs, hit the bar.

On the hour mark Zanatta hit a shot high of the target and did the same two minutes later.

With 70 minutes gone Rovers switched their front two - Varian and Poplatnik went off to be replaced by James Keatings and Kieran Mitchell.

Five minutes later Rovers broke three on three. Zanatta passed to Keatings whose shot was saved well by McCallum and within a minute they passed up a glorious opportunity for a second when sub Mitchell found himself with the keeper to beat but pulled his shot wide.