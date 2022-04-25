One goal is enough for Thornton win

The win saw Thornton move up to seventh in the league table.

Thornton had to dig deep to earn the three points that allowed them to ease into seventh spot with just four league games to go with a 1-0 win over Arniston Rangers.

An Adam Drummond second half header was enough to separate the sides.

Scott Waterson had come desperately close to giving the visitors an early lead but he watched in anguish as his header from Leon Bell's corner-kick struck the inside of the post then ran along the goal-line before being booted clear.

Just at the back of that, Andy Adam scooped John Soutar's low cross over James McQueen's goal and the same man came close to finding an opener as his netbound shot was diverted wide of its intended target by Liam McCardle.

In the 54th minute, Arniston skipper, Ryan Moore, struck a superb dipping volley just wide but two minutes later Drummond enjoyed better fortune as he rose to head home Andy Adam's corner kick.

Thereafter both sides created goalscoring opportunities but a combination of slack finishing and good goalkeeping meant that in the end, Drummond's header was the difference between the two sides.

GI Joinery Hibs' Man of the Match: Max Coleman

Thornton Hibs: Linton, Robertson, A.Drummond, S.Drummond, Shanks, McMillan, Soutar, Coleman, Kinninmonth, Thomson, Adam. Subs: McNab, McNeish, Daniel Meldrum, Allan (T), Darren Meldrum (T).

Arniston Rangers: McQueen, Horsburgh, Bell, Grieve, Waterson, McLean, Moore, Moffat, Stevenson, McCardle, Kennedy. Subs: Greig, Kettrick, Weighand, Peggie, Linton.

Referee: Mr R.MaCartney

Craig Gilbert’s side are back at home tonight (Wednesday) when they take on Craigroyston.

Thornton will be favourites to take the three points against the capital side who are battling to avoid the drop.

Hibs were 2-0 winners when the sides met back in July.