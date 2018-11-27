Ormiston 1-0 St Andrews Utd

Despite having massive possession and territorial play, Saints lost a game they should have won.

They had numerous chances to score but, incredibly, players failed on many occasions to get efforts on target.

At the start, when Saints totally dominated, Euan Robertson, home reserve keeper, played his part and had some outstanding saves.

The home defence worked very hard at that time and throughout the game to keep United’s forwards at bay.

During the first five minutes it looked like Saints would score one or more goals but, all credit to Ormiston, they hassled the front men at every turn and survived that period.

With seven minutes played, and on Ormiston’s first approach to Saints’ penalty area, a forward managed to get a shot away which took a bounce just before being met by Lee Wilson in the goal area.

Sadly for him he was unable to hold and it broke free along the goal-line where it was met by Kieran Watson who had the simple task of side footing it over the line.

A minute later Saints had the ball in the net but the referee correctly ruled it offside.

Robertson palmed away a good shot from McInnes in 55 minutes.

Charlie King had a decent shot with quarter of an hour to go but it also missed the target.

Ryan McInnes had another shot and again it was just wide.

In the 90th minute United manager Andy Brown was told by referee Marshall to remove himself from Saints’ technical and surrounding areas for alleged foul and abusive language.

Ormiston, who have had some heavy defeats since the start of the season, were absolutely delighted to take all three points.

St Andrews United: L Wilson, Rendall, Page, O Fleming, King, McInnes, Cunningham, Quinn, Blaney, Falconer (Stark75), J Wilson (Tabwenga75). Subs: Ritchie, M Fleming, Moran.